Bena Home Health Care Agency will be having its first Senior Appreciation Day Giveaway on Sunday, July 23, at the basketball court in Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, located on 95th Avenue and 125th Street in South Richmond Hill, from 2 to 5 p.m..
Giveaway items include throw blankets, shirts and various raffle prizes. Food and drinks will be available.
Guest speakers include state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Richmond Hill) and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.