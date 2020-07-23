The state Senate has passed a bill authored by Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) aimed at protecting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s coffers from being raided to bail out other state agencies.
The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), comes at a time when the state is facing a multibillion revenue shortfall for the budget passed back in April.
“Now more than ever, we need the MTA on the right track to operate safely in the COVID era and make the critical investments riders need and deserve,” Gianaris said in a statement issued by his office Tuesday. “The MTA cannot be used to bail out other state agencies when they need to manage a crisis of historic proportions.”
Gianaris first introduced the legislation after the state used MTA funds, described as reimbursement to the general fund for services rendered by other state agencies, to bail out the Olympic Regional Development Authority in upstate Lake Placid. The proposal now moves to the Assembly for consideration, where a spokesman for the senator said there is not yet a companion bill.
Mass transit advocates are on board, according to statements issued along with the senator’s.
“This bill gives the MTA a lifeline in the midst of their efforts to provide stable, safe transit during the most extreme funding shortfall they have experienced,” said Nick Sifuentes, executive director of the Tri-State Transportation Committee. “We applaud the Senate for this action, knowing that it will help safeguard the funds the MTA desperately needs in the coming months, as well as providing consistency for the future.”
“With horrific transit cuts and fare hikes now on the table, New Yorkers need Congress to rescue the MTA, not Albany to empty the agency’s pockets of its last dime,” said Danny Pearlstein, communications director of the Riders Alliance. “Buses and subways carried essential workers through the pandemic and are the linchpin of our recovery. With New York’s transit system teetering on a fiscal cliff, the state cannot afford to push it over the edge.”
