The offices in Howard Beach and Middle Village for state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) returned to operating full-time and fully staffed on Monday.
The Howard Beach office at 159-53 102 St. and Middle Village office at 66-85 73 Place are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with in-person services resuming.
All individuals will be required to properly wear a mask upon entering either of the offices.
Residents can also call the Howard Beach office at (718) 738-1111 or the Middle Village office at (718) 497-1630.
Addabbo’s Rockaway office will remain closed as renovations on the building at 88-08 Rockaway Beach Blvd. continue.
Calls to the Rockaway office at (718) 318-0702 are being forwarded to the Howard Beach office.
There is a 24/7 live operator to take calls when the offices are closed.
During the shutdown, Addabbo kept his offices open at reduced hours and had staff on staggered schedules, working in the office and remotely. In-office appointments were put on hold.
