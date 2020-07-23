Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee is looking to fill six vacant positions on the borough’s community education councils before the start of the school year.
“The CECs are designed to be a formal voice of community input and insights into shaping the New York City schools system,” Lee said.
CECs are responsible for advising and commenting on educational policies and providing input to the chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy. There are seven in Queens.
Two positions are vacant on CEC District 25 in the greater Flushing area, one vacant position is on CEC District 28 in the Jamaica to Rego Park area, one vacant position is on CEC District 29 in the Jamaica to Rosedale area and two are on CEC District 30 in the Long Island City to Jackson Heights area.
The CEC membership application form is available at queensbp.org/education and should be returned by applicants via email to education@queensbp.org.
Friday, Aug. 7 is the deadline to apply for one of the unpaid positions.
