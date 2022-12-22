Every season is one of giving for the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach.
This holiday season, the group provided $6,000 worth of grocery store gift cards to families in need for Key Food, C-Town and Food Emporium.
The Kiwanis gave the cards to local churches and a synagogue to distribute in their communities, which it has been doing for the past 10 years.
They went to St. Helen, Howard Beach Assembly of God, Our Lady of Grace, Saint Barnabas Church and the Howard Beach Judea Center.
The religious organizations distribute cards to the families based on their size and need.
For Thanksgiving, the cards amounted to $2,500 and for Christmas and Chanukah, they totaled $3,500.
But the giving does not stop there. The Kiwanis also contributed to the stunning holiday light display down Cross Bay Boulevard, put on by the group Howard Beach Hope.
The group also contributed $250 to the Chronicle’s annual toy drive.
— Deirdre Bardolf
