It is the season of giving and there are opportunities across the area to do so.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive at her offices until Nov. 15.
They are accepting canned food and nonperishable items, which can be dropped off at the Ozone Park office at 93-06 101 Ave. or in Rockaway at 114-12 Beach Channel Drive.
For more information, call (718) 738-1083.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is hosting a food and clothing drive to benefit local pantries and the Salvation Army, co-sponsored with the organization Bottomless Closet. Nonperishable items, new or gently used clothes and winter items as well as women’s professional clothing may be left at 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach or 66-85 73 Place in Middle Village until Nov. 18.
— Deirdre Bardolf
