The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic held a St. Patrick’s Day treasure hunt throughout the neighborhood on Saturday.
Teams had to figure out clues that would lead them to their next location as they collected candy treasure along the way. The riddles took them from the PS 207 schoolyard to La Villa, Twist It Top It and other establishments throughout the community.
First prize went to Team Ammirabelle, left, seen with HBL Civic President Joann Ariola, center right, and executive board member Phyllis Inserillo, right; second prize went to Team Coronati, center; and third place went to Team Ciaramella, right.
The civic will be holding its next community event on March 27: a “Hop N’ Treat” down Cross Bay Boulevard at which children will collect candy along the business corridor, and will also get an early visit from the Easter Bunny.
To register for the event, contact Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or send an email to hblcivic2014@gmail.com.
