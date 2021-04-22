Eagle Scout candidates from Troop 139 of Howard Beach started work last weekend, in cooperation with the city Parks Department, to prevent flooding at the K9 Korral, the Forest Park Dog Run on Park Lane South at 85th Street in Woodhaven.
The Scouts dug a 1-foot-deep trench, top, with Ethan Quiles pushing the wheelbarrow, 190 feet long, outside of the back of the dog run, then added wood chips throughout the project. The boys will continue their work again this Saturday morning.
“This weekend, I had the pleasure of stopping by to thank Troop 139 Eagle Scout candidate Robbie Klub, on improving conditions at the Forest Park dog run for his project,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., above left, said in a Facebook post. “I also appreciated the efforts of his parents, family, friends, volunteers and the NYC Parks Department for helping along.”
Giving a thumbs up with Addabbo are Klub, second from left, Scout Dominick Alrusan, right, and dog run user Alexander.
