Matthew Temkin, center, a high school junior, has been planning his Eagle Scout project for some time now. He enjoys building and has a passion for engineering and was hoping that he could do a project that would bring all of that together. He also wanted to give back to the community where he is a Life Scout in Troop 139, Howard Beach, which is based at St. Helen Roman Catholic Church.
Over the weekend of Oct. 3-4, Matthew accomplished all that, completing his Eagle Scout project at Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens’ Peter J. Striano Residence and Senior Center at 155-55 Cross Bay Blvd.
Together with his troop, Matthew built benches out of wood, sanded and painted them. The benches, left, are now available for the center’s residents and guests to enjoy spending time outdoors.
The troop would like to thank state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. for providing lunch for all the volunteers and gives a special thank you to all who supported Matthew on the success of his wonderful project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.