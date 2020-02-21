School days over for PS 63 principal

Last Friday was the final bell for PS 63 Principal Diane Marino Coleman. She is retiring after 10 years at the Ozone Park elementary school and 36 years in the New York City system.

“It was a very emotional day,” said Coleman.

As students filed out at the end of the day — the last day before the February break — the hallways at the Old South School were filled with hugs and tears from the children and staff of 80 teachers and classroom aides.

The halls of the school have been decorated for weeks with hundreds of hearts cut from construction paper and Scotch-taped to every available space on the walls.

Each heart was a note to the retiring principal from one of PS 63’s 1,150 students.

The sentiments ranged from wishing her luck on her next stage of life to heartfelt messages of love and how much she will be missed.

As Coleman posed for her last pictures with kids and staff members in front of a wall of hearts, a secretary from the school office brought out boxes of tissues to handle the waterworks.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), just back from Albany, presented her with an official proclamation on her final day.

“I wanted to be here for this,” he said

Coleman, who wraps up 10 years as the principal of PS 63, spent her entire career in elementary education.

“I was very lucky,” she said. “The kids are at their sweetest at this age and they really want to learn.

“That’s what makes the job — the kids.”

A lifelong resident of Howard Beach, Coleman says she plans to “take a break” before deciding what to do next.

“If you include the three years I taught in Catholic school, I’ve been doing this for 39 years,” she said. “I’m going to take a little time to decide.”

In the meantime, she plans to do some of the chores that have gone begging while she oversaw the school on Sutter Avenue.

First thing, “I’m redoing the house, starting with my kitchen,” she laughed.

Coleman, who is married to the deputy director of public relations for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Steve Coleman, has two teenagers still in school.

Previous to becoming principal at PS 63, she served in the No. 2 spot at PS 60, the historic Woodhaven elementary school, also for 10 years.