Scholars principal heads to Woodmere

Brian O’Connell, the founder and longtime principal of The Scholars’ Academy, the highly respected public high school in Rockaway Park, surprised a lot of parents last month when he announced he was leaving to head Lawrence Woodmere Academy, a private school just over the Nassau-Queens border in Woodmere.

O’Connell is the only principal The Scholars’ Academy has ever had. A selective school for grades 6 to 12, it is recognized as one of the city’s elite secondary schools and regularly shows up in the top echelon of rankings in the city and state.

More than 90 percent of the 1,300 students there are in advanced placement classes. The graduation rate is virtually 100 percent.

“He was very focused on getting the best he could for the children, the best teachers, the best equipment,” said Donna DeCarolis, who sent two children to Scholars’ and is a former president of the parent association. “He was driven.”

“Starting this school was a labor of love and an against-all-odds kind of thing,” O’Connell told the Chronicle this week. “But now the school is operating at a high level, very organized. And now I have to do some forward planning in my life.”

After 29 years in the city school system, he is slated to start as headmaster at Lawrence Woodmere Academy March 2, succeeding Barbra Barth Feldman, a 1982 alumna of the school, who died last August.

In its 107th year, the private school is among the oldest on Long Island. The independent, nonsectarian school covers grades pre-K through 12.

Enrollment is just 250 students, including a large contingent of international students through the longtime Global Scholars Program, which allows students from overseas to spend a year in American schools.

“I’m a believer in the small schools,” O’Connell said. “There’s an accountability and a support level in a small school that students need today and parents can trust.”

With an average class size of 10 to 15 students, “you can create the kind of experience that will stay with them later in life. For some students, that’s huge,” he said.

“It’s hard to personalize learning with 33 students per class.”

O’Connell will “ensure that LWA continues to be an exemplary school that prepares our students for college, career and life in the 21st century as a part of the global community,” said Vincent Gerbino, president of the LWA Board of Trustees, in a press release announcing the his appointment.

“I think LWA has been flying under the radar for a little while” said O’Connell, meaning that part of his new job will be to increase enrollment — “within reason.”

O’Connell will get just a two-week break in February between jobs, he said. “But I’m very excited.

“A lot families in Queens — Forest Hills, Richmond Hill, Jamaica Hills, places like that — don’t realize that 20 minutes south there’s a school that is warm and situated on 10 acres of lush ground.

“There’s a lot of frustration out there and parents need to explore all options to find a place where their kids can learn and maximize their potential.”