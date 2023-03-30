Last week, the Chronicle reported that lawyer Mike Scala had dropped out of the District 32 City Council race, leaving incumbent Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) unopposed for now.
But Scala contends he was never actually in the race, despite certifying with the Campaign Finance Board as a candidate, raising money, including through a fundraiser, which he said was “for a future race” and having a campaign committee.
He issued a statement last week that he decided to not run.
“A campaign committee was formed to begin raising money ahead of a potential campaign,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
“However, I never announced that I was running ... and ultimately made the decision not to run.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
