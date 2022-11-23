A photo exhibit illustrating the damage inflicted by Superstorm Sandy on the Gateway National Recreation Area will be on view at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center through Dec. 31.
The “Hurricane Sandy at 10: Resilience” exhibit marks the 10-year anniversary of Sandy and showcases the repair and rehabilitation of the refuge. Among its 20 images are photos from right after the storm as well as photos of the West Pond Breach repair and the living shoreline project, which was completed in 2021.
The visitor center is free and open to the public Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gateway celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The 27,000-acre park spans New York and New Jersey and includes green spaces, beaches, wildlife and more.
— Deirdre Bardolf
