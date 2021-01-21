At PS 97, The Forest Park School, teachers Mayra Guzman and Daniela Picone and and pre-K Class 215 have not let the new way of learning interfere with the ability to express their creativity and imaginations.
Recently, the class was taken on a safari — in the school cafeteria, where the kids didn’t see any of the animals, but they did make a “campfire” (tissue paper and paper towel rolls) and enjoyed some s’mores (marshmallows dipped in chocolate) and they loved their walk by the lake (an inflatable pool, top left).
The children had a great time, as it is important to rethink teaching and learning during these most challenging times students and teachers are faced with, between remote and blended learning.
