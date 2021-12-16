Businessman George Russo of Ozone Park was chosen to be part of Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ transition team.
Russo, a lawyer, owns United American Title Agency and Villa Russo in Richmond Hill. He is the president of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens, a trustee of the Queens Library and a member of Community Board 10.
In a statement he said, “It’s an honor to be selected as a member of the Mayor-elect’s transition team and a small part of the effort needed to build back this city to its once proud place to live, work, visit, open a business and educate children. I’m excited for the city’s future under the leadership of Eric Adams, and confident we’ll soon experience a completely new and positive direction for our city.”
Adams’ campaign site says he “is building a team that seeks to create a more open city that is transparent and accountable to the people of New York City.”
