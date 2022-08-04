WORKS Little League held its annual awards luncheon last Saturday at the Deshi Center in Ozone Park and was in turn awarded with a check to the tune of $22,500. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar presented the group with a check representing state funding she secured for them.
The group serves children with special needs ages 4 through 18 and has been operating since 1958. Rajkumar also presented proclamations to volunteer coaches Jash Boodrham and Laura Latham.
“I have personally witnessed how W.O.R.K.S. Little League changes the lives of special needs children in my district, and have been honored to throw some pitches at their games,” Rajkumar said in a statement.
“As the Mets proved ... with their sweep of the Subway Series, the World’s Borough is home to the world’s best baseball. One cornerstone of our baseball scene is W.O.R.K.S. Little League,” she continued.
— Deirdre Bardolf
