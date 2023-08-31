Rockwood Park Jewish Center in Howard Beach held a free distribution of an assortment of fruits and vegetables in partnership with The Caruana Foundation on Monday, Aug. 28.
The distribution started at 3 p.m., according to Harold Rosenbaum, president of Rockwood Park, and within one hour, the last piece of produce was gone. Over 110 people showed to claim their share of food.
According Rosenbaum, this is the third time the center has used its facilities to help the community with a food distribution.
Rosenbaum extended special thanks to Michael Sakhai and Rabbi Shuie Samuels for making the event possible.
— Kristen Guglielmo
