The Queens County GOP announced last week that Keith Sullivan, a lawyer from Rockaway, has been appointed a Republican commissioner of the city Board of Elections.
Sullivan is a lifelong resident of the Rockaways and a partner at Sullivan & Galleshaw, LLP, where he handles personal injury and criminal defense matters.
He is also chairman of the board at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Academy in Belle Harbor, a law professor at Pace University, a board member at the Teddy Atlas Foundation and former deputy commissioner for the New York State Athletic Commission, where he regulated boxing, mixed martial arts and wrestling. He previously served on Community Board 14 as well.
He regularly appears on cable news networks as a guest legal analyst.
“I am honored to accept this appointment to fulfill such an important civic role,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement.
“I look forward to bringing a bi-partisan approach to the job and ensuring that all New York City residents have fair and equal access to vote. That is the bedrock of a free society, and our Constitutional integrity mandates it.”
Queens GOP Chairwoman and Councilmember-elect Joann Ariola said, “Commissioner Sullivan is just what the NYC Board of Elections needed. He has a fresh perspective, a commitment to transparency and a vast knowledge of the law. I look forward to working with him.”
Sullivan will assume his duties after being sworn in, the Queens County GOP statement said.
