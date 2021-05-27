Residents of Rochdale Village held a community forum last week to discuss the allocation of $9 million in funds from Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), in addition to governmental concerns and quality-of-life issues.
Donyshia Boston-Hill, a marketer, was the host of the May 19 meeting, which was moderated by Rochdale Village Board member Jean Hall, community advocate Shawn Chandler and Khedda Hayden-Ryan a property manager.
“There’s been a lot of chatter around that $9 million,” said Adams. “You’ll know when I was elected, my priority was to get our money back. We didn’t have any money in District 28. We didn’t have any funding, or any voice. We pretty much had to build from what we didn’t have.”
In 2016, former District 28 Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) did not show up for a single City Council forum — missing 69 meetings in a row, citing medical reasons, as reported by the Daily News.
“My intention was to get the money back that I saw in other districts,” said Adams, who is running for re-election against Wills and two other opponents. “I saw other districts being funded, parks being renovated and that was happening in other places and it was not happening for us.”
The fiscal 2021 funding for Rochdale Village breaks down to $6 million to renovating South Rochdale Village Playground from the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation; $2.88 million from its Housing Preservation & Development agency toward fixing the area’s crumbling facade; $75,000 from Social Services and the Department of Aging for senior programs and $45,000 for youth programming from the Department of Youth & Community Development.
“I believe our shareholders need to know simple things about the Council, so can you briefly explain what the City Council does?” asked Hayden-Ryan to clarify how the funds were determined.
Members of the City Council are similar to federal legislators, but they are accountable to their constituents in their district and the city, and are separate from the Mayor’s Office, which they work with and keep in check, explained Adams. While a Council member can help determine where funds can go, ultimately any funding that comes from the city’s budget gets channeled via its various agencies for specific programs.
Adams does not get to determine who is on the local communities boards 9, 10 and 12, she said — that is up to Borough President Donovan Richards.
“We do work together on suggestions on who is on the community board,” said Adams. “He revamped the whole thing. I don’t get paper [applications] because the whole thing is digitized.”
Richards’ putting applications online led to a high of upwards of more than 60 applicants for each community board, according to Adams. “Community Board 12 is at capacity.”
There were less than a handful of new openings in CB 12 because of reappointments.
“Board members are prohibited for serving more than two consecutive two-year terms,” said Adams.
Legislation that would affect the area includes Intro. 822, which would regulate the timing of sales for cooperative apartments; Intro. 2047, which would prohibit housing dis- crimination on the basis of a criminal record ; and Intro. 1746, which would require someone with a certificate of fitness from the Fire Department to manage gas-fired low-pressure boilers.
Intro. 1146B would require buildings over 40 feet tall to have sprinklers in residential property and Intro. 1802, which would require the Fire Department to post evacuation procedures for fires on its website, in homeless shelters and in areas with multiple dwellings, are additional bills that will affect Rochdale Village. The latter was inspired by Earl Roberts, a resident from the enclave.
“Many shareholders want to know when the money is coming?” said Chandler to a representative of HPD. “They’ve heard about HPD...Is it a loan? A grant? What is the difference?”
The money from HPD is a 30-year zero-interest forgiveness loan, according to the HPD representative. The agency only gives loans that are no higher than 3 percent.
“After the construction completion there is a lien placed against the property,” said the HPD rep. “As long as you comply to the provisions in the documents, continue to maintain your property and adhere to Article IV rules and regulations, which you are formed under, you will not default.”
Article IV seeks to encourage people in low-rent accommodations to invest their savings by forming a housing company (corporation) and to protect these investments against loss and ensure a fair return, according to New York State.
A loan will be forgiven as long as the rules attached to it are followed.
An elevator for the Locust Manor Long Island Rail Road station and expanding the Freedom Ticket to Manhattan are agendas Adams hopes to tackle for her district.
“We have to break through,” said Adams. “We have a lot of old boys’ networks that have been here longer than you and I have been on this Earth.”
A lack of LinkNYC kiosks, which provide free Wi-Fi, and cameras on the Merrick Boulevard buses were points of contention.
“Certain areas get favoritism ... like Manhattan,” said Adams about LinkNYC.
A Department of Transportation representative stated that there are 94,000 bus riders daily on the Merrick corridor.
“I was one of the eight dissenting votes for Open Streets,” said Adams. “It is the Manhattan-centric slant of a lot of the legislation that comes through the Council. We are not monolithic. In protecting my constituents and the lack of parking I was trolled for this over Twitter.”
Open Streets turns roadways into pedestrian plazas. During the summer, the city had 67 miles of Open Streets, as reported by The New York Times. By September, 10,000 parking spaces were lost.
Legalizing regulated basement apartments was one of the last agendas by Adams, who believes they will provide an affordable living space alternative for college students.
