After battling their way to the competition in Texas, fundraising $30,000 to compete in the 2022 FIRST Championships, the Redhawk Robotics team from the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture in Ozone Park walked away with international recognition for their hard work. Now, they want to apply and share all that they have learned.
The Rookie Inspiration Award celebrates a rookie team’s success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within its school and also the community.
To qualify, a team must show effectiveness and inventiveness in recruiting students to engineering and in outreach efforts, a commitment to science and technology education and an ability to communicate the FIRST mission.
The mission of FIRST is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders, by engaging them in mentor-based programs that build STEM skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication and leadership.
Engineering teacher and team mentor Mohammed Hossain said the team was the only one from the city and one of two New York State teams to pick up an award at the competition last week.
“After the championships, the students have come back with so many new ideas that we plan on executing within our school and community,” he said.
“Our first step is to reach out to schools in the area to go around and do robot demos to introduce FIRST to the broader community.”
