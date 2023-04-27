Police say a suspect in a robbery of one fast-food chain is also responsible for one at another back in February.
Last week, the Chronicle reported that police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed $300 from the Dunkin’ on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park at gunpoint on April 12.
Then, last Friday, they announced that it was being investigated as a pattern and that the suspect allegedly robbed at gunpoint the Popeyes on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, on the side of the intersection opposite the Dunkin’.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., the unknown male entered the fried chicken joint and displayed a gun.
He demanded money from a cashier and then jumped over the counter and took about $900 from the cash register.
He fled on foot eastbound on Liberty Avenue, according to police.
There were no reported injuries as a result of either incident.
The individual is described as a male, light complexion, and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches in height.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, white sneakers and black pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
