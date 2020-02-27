The historic RKO Keith’s Theater in Richmond Hill may be up for sale.
Calls to Community Board 9 could neither confirm nor deny if a claim of a sale was true.
Designed by architect R. Thomas Short and built in 1929 in the neo-classic style, the theater closed in 1968 and since that time has been a bingo hall and flea market.
The theater, located at 117-09 Hillside Ave., was listed on New York’s State Register of Historic Places in 2003 and soon after was a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places. The owner of the property refused to have the building listed.
“These theaters are special callbacks to our history,” said Ed Wendell, president of the Woodhaven Historical Society.
Wendell had noticed very recently that trucks were parked out in front loading boxes from the theater.
The word is that the building has been sold for $1 million and will become a house of worship. The owner could not be reached.
— Jason D. Antos
