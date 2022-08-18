On Saturday, the River Fund served 2,350 households with over 250,000 pounds of groceries and produce, upwards of 4,000 backpacks, school supplies, clothing, socks, shoes and essentials like laundry detergent and hygiene products for its annual Childhood Poverty Awareness Day.
The nonprofit, based out of Richmond Hill, believes education is the foremost component in efforts to break the cycle of poverty. Partners, board members, donors and volunteers make its efforts possible.
Special guests at this year’s event included the NYPD 102nd Precinct Explorers, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Deputy Queens Borough President Ebony Young and Mr. and Mrs. Met.
— Deirdre Bardolf
