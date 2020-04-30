A rideshare driver became a victim of an Ozone Park robbery on April 12.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the 47-year-old driver picked up the perpetrator, described as in his late teens to early 20s, at Liberty Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard, police said. The rider requested to be taken to an alternate destination, but refused the driver’s instructions to make the change through the app. He then hit the driver on the head with an unknown object, removed the victim’s wallet containing $150 and fled.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
