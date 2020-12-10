There’s something magical about long hair.
Ask Samson, Rapunzel and this extraordinary 12-year-old from Richmond Hill, Emily Algredo.
Last Friday, Algredo donated her long locks to Butterfly BBI, a St. Albans-based company that makes free wigs for young women who have lost their hair to cancer and other illnesses.
It’s Algredo’s third time in the salon chair, giving a great length of hair to a wig charity. She did it before at ages 6 and 9.
It was of utmost importance for Algredo to get clipped again before her 13th birthday on Monday.
“It’s a three-year thing,” she said. “Got to keep the streak alive.”
Councilmember Adrienne Adams wielded the scissors at Aracelis Unisex Salon on Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill while a raft of local officials — including state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato and Assemblywoman-elect Jenifer Rajkumar — looked on.
Originally, Algredo had planned to donate about 15 inches of hair last spring. But Covid-19 restrictions shut down beauty parlors for four months, a delay that meant she ended up donating 23 inches of minky-brown hair last Friday.
“I can do it again when I’m 15,” she said. “My hair grows back pretty fast.”
— Michael Shain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.