Members of Community Board 9 recently met with representatives of the Queens Public Library and the Department of Design and Construction, who gave them a proposed start date of late 2021 for the long-awaited renovations to the Richmond Hill Library.
The library has been slated for renovations for over three years, during which the project has been pushed back multiple times.
Board Chairman Kenichi Wilson told the Chronicle that the newest incarnation of the plan has made its way to the desk of the DDC.
The library representatives showed the most recent drawings of the proposed renovations to the community board members.
“We had a very good meeting. The drawings that they have are somewhat final drawings,” Wilson said.
He added that the tentative plan is to finalize the design in March or April, and for the DDC to start construction by the end of the year.
Over the years the price of the project has swollen both due to an increasingly ambitious scale of the renovation and inflation within the construction sector. The latest figure was around $16 million for the project. If the city finalizes the plans soon, and begins building, that number should not change, said Wilson.
At the project’s outset several years ago, the renovation was much smaller in scale, involving more soft changes like new tables and chairs and upgrades in lighting. Wilson said that the project has morphed into a full rebuild.
