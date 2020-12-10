The Richmond Hill Lions Club did not let the pandemic stop them from decking out the neighborhood tree this year.
The club held its annual tree lighting last Sunday at the Richmond Hill triangle at 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue.
A group gathered wearing masks to watch the lights turn on and sip hot chocolate.
The tree stands at least 15 feet tall and will be on display for the rest of the season.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson and newly installed Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson were all in attendance.
— Max Parrott
