Holy Child Jesus Parish, at 86 Avenue and 112th Street in Richmond Hill, is holding a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26, and is looking for donors.
Hospitals all around New York are grappling with blood shortages as a result of the pandemic.
Many of the locations that would have served as the site of blood drives, such as schools and offices, remain closed, causing hospital blood supplies to drop dangerously low.
The New York Blood Center has assured the parish that all precautions will be taken for a safe, speedy donation.
If possible, schedule a time to donate so that the parish can maintain social distancing. All donors will need to wear a mask and must be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from Covid.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors 75 or older need to have a doctor’s note on file in order to donate.
For information call 718-846-5971 or email helenaviles@gmail.com
– Max Parrott
