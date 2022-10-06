A Richmond Hill man who allegedly lured victims through dating apps was indicted last week on charges of criminal sexual acts and robbery.
Jadu Davindra, 34, of Richmond Hill, allegedly forced strangers he met online to engage in sexual acts and then demanded money from them, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
“Although social networking platforms help us create new connections, this case serves as a dark reminder that these apps are often exploited for brazen criminal activity,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement.
“As alleged, this defendant used several apps to sexually assault, threaten and rob two unsuspecting victims, causing not only physical but psychological trauma,” Katz continued.
In the first incident, which occurred in May 2021, Davindra allegedly met a man on the app Grindr, invited him over to his apartment and, after a consensual sexual encounter, ordered him to undress, restrained him with a belt and forced him to engage in nonconsensual acts. He threatened him with scissors and demanded he transfer him money through an app.
Then, on Oct. 27, 2021, the defendant met a second victim at the victim’s apartment after connecting on the classified advertisement site Locanto. Davindra displayed a knife and demanded money. The victim fled and sought help and Davindra was seen running from the apartment. Items belonging to the victim were missing when he returned.
Davindra was out on bail following arrest for the first incident and surrendered himself in November 2021.
The nine-count indictment, which Davindra could serve consecutive 25-year prison sentences for, includes two counts of criminal sexual acts in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of menacing and one count of grand larceny.
Davindra was not listed on the city’s inmate registry at the time of publication.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of a similar crime is urged to contact the DA’s Special Victims Bureau at (718) 286-6505 or specialvictims@queensda.org.
