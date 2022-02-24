Two men broke into and robbed a unit in a multifamily home in Ozone Park on Monday, Feb. 7, just blocks away from the 106th Precinct, according to police.
At 10:50 a.m., two unidentified males gained access to the home near Liberty Avenue and 104th Street.
The victims, a 41-year-old female and her 3-year-old son, were sleeping in a bedroom. The first man allegedly punched the woman in her face and demanded cash and jewelry. The two men then forced the mother and child into a bathroom and began searching the location for valuables.
They allegedly stole $472, a Samsung cell phone, three rings valued at $2,500 and a pair of earrings valued at $475. The men fled on foot.
According to police, the female victim suffered pain and bruising to her face but refused medical attention. Her son was not injured.
Video footage shows the men walking nearby after the incident occurred. One of them is seen wearing a ski mask. To watch the video, visit qchron.com.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
There is a reward up to $3,500.
