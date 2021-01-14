Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Dwayne Chandler, 53, has been arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment charging him with assault in the first degree and other crimes for allegedly shooting a man in the back following a verbal dispute last June in Frenasia, a Howard Beach restaurant.
“The defendant in this case, a retired police officer, endangered people when he allegedly tried to settle an argument between himself and another person by firing his gun in a busy restaurant. The bullet struck a bystander in the back – thankfully, the victim survived. The defendant now faces serious charges,” said Katz.
In the wake of the shooting, the victim lost sensation in his legs and was temporarily unable to move his toes.
Chandler, of Staten Island, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts of first degree assault, one count in the second degree and two counts of reckless endangerment. The judge the defendant to return to court on Feb. 4, 2021.
If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison.
