State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. visited PS 210, the Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School, in Ozone Park, to celebrate Respect for All Week.
During the visit on Feb. 18, Addabbo spoke to the middle schoolers about his role as an elected official and took questions from curious students.
Respect for All Week ran from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. Schools across the city had the opportunity to highlight and build upon programs to help students, staff and communities gain a better understanding of diversity and promote respect for it, as well as focus on preventing bullying, intimidation and bias-based harassment.
