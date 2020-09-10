Topping off an eventful week for Resorts World Casino with its reopening day on Wednesday, the venue also presented a plan to significantly change the landscaping around the exterior of the property in a Community Board 10 meeting the night before.
Michelle Stoddart, vice president for public affairs and community relations, outlined the plan to build a grassy berm along parts of the Aqueduct Road and the exterior of the parking lot, which are now covered in flat grass.
Though the community board doesn’t have a formal role in approving the landscaping idea, the state does require that Resorts World present any major changes to the body.
The idea for the new design is a byproduct of the hotel that Resorts World is building on the property. As a result of digging out the foundation of that building, the company unearthed mounds of dirt that it is now going to use to beautify the exterior of the building.
Bowman, a landscaping consulting group, helped Resorts World design a plan to build the berms, which will reduce noise pollution in addition to being aesthetic. The landscaping will involve a mix of native grasses from New York that will not require irrigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.