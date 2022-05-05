A new resolution currently in committee in the City Council could add an additional firefighter to the companies that need them most and, supporters say, potentially prevent circumstances like the one that resulted in the death of fallen FDNY member Timothy Klein.
As firefighters battled a Brooklyn blaze on April 24, a ceiling collapsed and mortally injured Klein, who was from Rockaway. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), chair of the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, said one problem that arose in the fire that Klein and Ladder 170 responded to was a kink in the hose line.
The FDNY defines the role of the fifth firefighter as the “door,” position, meaning that they facilitate the advancement of the hose-line into the fire area and prevent it from getting stuck.
Prior to 1988, FDNY engine companies were staffed with five firefighters and one high-ranking officer but that was scaled back over the years until 2011 when no companies had a fifth.
From 2016 till 2019, 20 companies received the additional member but many, especially in lower-income neighborhoods and places seeing an uptick in fires, are in need of the additional body, Ariola says.
“Adding the fifth firefighter can ultimately mean the difference between loss of life and prevention of loss of life,” she said, adding that there is a “gap in communication,” when a lieutenant must fill the role of the fifth firefighter.
“With a $99 billion budget, the price of adding a fifth firefighter to 10 or 20 more engine companies is very small considering the price of a life,” Ariola said.
The cost for 20 additional engine companies to have a fifth firefighter is approximately $10.4 million per year, she said.
There is a budget meeting in the Council on Friday and the issue is expected to come up, but she and fellow councilmembers are also in talks with Mayor Adams to see if he can put aside the funding for this instead of having to legislate on it.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) also have sponsored a measure honoring Klein’s heroism.
“This resolution is a small way that we in the legislature can honor Firefighter Klein for laying down his life to protect others,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement on Monday.
“This is the risk that our first responders take every day they go to work. While these words cannot bring Firefighter Klein back, we hope that they can provide some comfort to his family, friends and colleagues in knowing that his sacrifice is recognized throughout New York State, and that we honor his memory.”
“This resolution to honor our fallen hero is a testament of our appreciation for his service,” Pheffer Amato added.
“Our state owes a great deal of thanks to Firefighter Timothy Klein, and all first responders like him who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Timothy embodied bravery and was a true hero — his acts of heroism will not be forgotten,” she said.
A funeral procession for the fallen firefighter traveled down Cross Bay Boulevard last Friday.
