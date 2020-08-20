Republican Tom Sullivan is redeploying in District 15 to challenge state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) in the Nov. 3 general election.
Sullivan, a Breezy Point resident, member of the Army Reserve and financial advisor, is launching a second attempt to unseat Addabbo, a moderate Democrat who beat him by over 20,000 votes in the 2018 election.
Despite his loss in the previous election cycle, Sullivan said that this time around all candidates are going to have to run their campaigns differently, arguing that heavier reliance on social media might play to his favor in reaching people in the northern part of the district. He said the military instilled him with an unflagging can-do attitude, propelling his second bid for the seat.
In conversation with the Chronicle, Sullivan, who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, frequently filtered his ideas about local issues through a military lens. But he pointed out that his notion of public service extends beyond his military experience to his former role as a business owner.
A year before 9/11, he opened a second franchise of his parent’s South Brooklyn roast beef joint Brennan & Carr in Rockville Centre, LI. Though he decided to close the restaurant 10 years later to help manage his third military deployment, this stint as a restaurant owner brought out some strong opinions on the current plight of small businesses.
Sullivan believes the government needs to do more to protect the livelihoods of small business owners. To him that means an iron-willed resistance to Gov. Cuomo’s ban on indoor dining.
“In the military, there’s not always the, ‘We can’t do it,’” Sullivan said. “There’s no ‘That’s too hard or too dangerous,’ right? It has to be done.”
He suggested maybe indoor dining means limiting capacity or taking extra precautions like requiring temperature checks, but a continued ban is not an option.
Asked what he would do differently than states like California or Maryland, where governors tried to open indoor dining selectively and then had to reverse course when outbreaks began to pop up, he said that the issue ultimately boils down to individual agency.
“Tom Sullivan at least wants a choice, right? I can’t go to my favorite restaurant right now cause they shut it down. That’s not even a choice to Tom Sullivan, the person to assume the risk to go and grab something,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is campaigning to be the only Republican state lawmaker in New York City outside of Staten Island. Asked how he would work with the increasingly progressive Senate majority, he again referred to his military experience.
“In the military, the same thing applies, there is no ‘you believe that and I believe this,’ right? We ultimately come to what’s best and what we’re told to do,” Sullivan said.
He offered that the environment would be a potential area that could act as a bridge between himself and his Democratic colleagues, pointing to his “plug-in Prius” as a sign that he’s more environmentally friendly than people might expect.
“That shocks most of the world,” he said.
In fact, there are some elements of the Green New Deal like wind and tidal energy that he finds “doable.”
In the same breath, he suggested that the proposed Williams natural gas pipeline, a long-term object of opposition for environmental groups that Gov. Cuomo rejected for a third time in May, would be a net positive for the region.
“I’ve never read anything negative about them,” he said of the Williams energy company.
On the pending eviction crisis, Sullivan, who is himself a residential landlord, said that nobody is paying attention to the needs of proprietors. In response to a question on what he would do to stop the expected wave of evictions, he asked how landlords are going to keep paying their water bills.
“I haven’t seen or heard the governor say anything about tax abatements for landlords,” he said.
As of July he had $15,041.80 on hand in his campaign account compared to Addabbo’s $361,313.97, but Sullivan is not letting the odds sway his campaign.
He recently opened a campaign office and bought a white passenger van and decaled it up with an image of his face on the side. He said the van is helping him reach voters by parking it at busy intersections to mingle.
“I always felt to have a voice, you had to have two things: one is experience and the other is to have been a participant,” Sullivan said.
