After winning a three-way race for the Democratic nomination in Queens’ Assembly District 38, attorney Jenifer Rajkumar will forge on to face a law-and-order Republican challenger in the Nov. 3 general election for the seat.
Rajkumar captured 50 percent of the vote to defeat incumbent Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) as well as adjunct poetry professor Joey de Jesus in the Democratic June primary.
Now she will run against 24-year-old Ridgewood resident Giovanni Perna, a former legislative intern for former Assemblyman Peter D. Lopez from the Catskills. Perna has framed his campaign for the overwhelmingly Democratic district as a referendum on the bail reform and discovery laws the Legislature’s Democratic majority passed last year.
Rajkumar, the daughter of Indian immigrants, previously served in Gov. Cuomo’s administration as the director of immigration affairs and special counsel, where she led a $31-million project to improve legal access to immigrant families in the state. She described herself as the right person to rebuild the district, composed predominantly of immigrant groups in the south, in the wake of the economic devastation of the coronavirus.
To aid the district’s recovery, Rajkumar said she would advocate for legislation supporting small businesses and workers’ rights. A small business interruption insurance bill would help businesses stay afloat by requiring insurance companies to pay claims as a result of business interruption, she said. She also supports the SWEAT bill, designed to help workers recoup stolen wages.
“These are initiatives that are going to make life easier for workers in the district, and it’s going to help them be productive and it’s going to help them contribute to our economy. And that will ultimately boost the economy, and help us close the budget hole,” Rajkumar said of the looming $14 billion budget gap that the state faces this fiscal year.
In contrast, Perna, who based most of his online platform on opposing the bail reform bill and the construction of new homeless shelters across the city, said that he had not heard about the state’s colossal deficit prior to speaking with the Chronicle.
“I wasn’t aware of that. I would have to look into that,” Perna said.
Perna’s bail reform plan is not to do away with the laws altogether, but to make bail eligible for a number of crimes that run the gambit from violent offenses like third-degree assault to corrupting the government, according to a list on his website. He also told the Chronicle that he believed that judges needed to have discretion to set bail in some instances.
While Rajkumar said that she supports the bail reform because she doesn’t believe anyone should be deprived of justice based on their inability to pay, she also believes that it needs to be tweaked, namely by increasing judicial discretion to detain individuals who are a clear threat to public safety.
“Judges should be given tight and narrow guidelines to use to do so,” she said.
Asked what qualifies him to represent the district, Perna’s first answer was that he actually lives there, an assertion that he repeats on his website, and one that Rajkumar, who has an apartment in Woodhaven, has refuted. He has also suggested that her campaigns for City Council in 2013 and Assembly in 2016 in Manhattan show her to be a carpetbagger.
Rajkumar said South Queens is her home, simple as that.
“Like so many South Asian families, my family got its start here in South Queens,” Rajkumar said. “I have worked in the district for years empowering immigrant communities as the director of immigration for the state.”
