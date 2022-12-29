South Queens was in for some pivotal shifts from the start of the year, especially as a redistricting year hacked up districts long held by incumbent elected officials.
Tragedies struck near and far, like the devastating Twin Peaks fire in the Bronx that District 27 in South Queens banned together for, and then closer to home with the deadly Richmond Hill fire.
The war in Ukraine waged on but communities here joined forces to send aid there, too.
The start to another scary year for the Sikh community commenced with attacks on three men near the gurdwara. As always, resiliency and environmental efforts continued, with plenty more dollars and activism to continue for years to come.
January
The city welcomed in the new year with a plateauing of Covid cases and hospitalizations following the holiday season.
Up were revenues from the newly legalized mobile sports betting. The state opened online betting early January and quickly hit record highs ahead of the Super Bowl. There were more than 8 million bets placed and $37 million in tax revenue generated in the first weekend. The movement toward bringing this to New York was led by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
Newly elected Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) outlined her 100-day plan for her new role. At the top of the list was meeting with the commanding officers of the local precincts, school principals, Mayor Adams, leaders from several religious groups and the volunteer fire departments. She wanted religious leaders to know that the NYPD can be deployed to their houses of worship to ease fears.
Two days after a deadly fire tore through a Bronx apartment building, Phoebe Grant-Robinson, principal of the Randolph Holder School for Social Justice, PS 253, organized a donation drive that united District 27 in an effort to assist survivors. More than 20 schools participated in the “D27 SCEWP’s it up & Delivers” drive.
The suspect in a Sikh attack at John F. Kennedy Airport was arrested by Port Authority police and charged with a hate crime.
Ariola was named chair of the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management following a deadly fire in the Bronx and several others in Queens. She was also assigned to the Committee on Public Safety, as the city mourned the death NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.
Mayor Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence followed shortly after and called for a multipronged approach including law enforcement, social service and mental health components as well as revisiting state laws.
Barbara McNamara and Phyllis Inserillo were elected to be co-presidents of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association.
The Queens Chef Project was launched at the end of the month by former Queens resident Drew Kerr with help from numerous community partners who put a spotlight on great cuisine throughout the borough by highlighting sentimental treasures tucked away in places like Neir’s, Queens Bully, Masala Box and more.
February
The state Senate and Assembly passed new congressional lines, which, for South Queens, shifted Howard Beach from the district of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) to that of Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
Keeping up with the environmental resiliency and flooding mitigation efforts remained top of mind for many in the area.
“We worked hard with Hakeem for the last 10 years,” New Hamilton Beach Civic Association President Roger Gendron told the Chronicle.
Ozone Park resident Iris Rodriguez-Rosa was named the first deputy commissioner of the NYC Parks Department. She had previously served as chief of Queens recreation and had more than 35 years with the agency.
Community leaders and elected officials celebrated the completion of a $5.5 million resiliency project in Broad Channel that will increase preparedness on the low-lying island in the event of another emergency.
The Broad Channel Athletic Club site and the neighboring American Legion Hall served as one of the first resource centers in the area after Superstorm Sandy. The area got a new building set above flood level with meeting and storage space and power equipment to enable the facility to provide outdoor relief services. Improved lighting will allow for tents, food distribution and staging areas.
The Legion hall improvements included flood-resistant doors, elevated mechanical and electrical systems and upgraded HVAC systems so the facility can be used as a heating or cooling center in extreme weather.
“Scared, confused people who didn’t have telephones or any idea what was going on, were able to come here and get information and food,” said Dan Mundy Jr., president of the Broad Channel Civic Association.
BCAC Director Leo Chavanne said, “[Veteran] Steve Albert and everyone from the American Legion opened up their doors, but there was nowhere for us to put all the supplies.” Now, they have the room.
Community Board 9 called on newly elected City Council members to revisit plans for the proposed closing of Rikers Island and the switch to borough-based jails. The board sent a letter with a “reconceived Rikers” plan, which includes outdoor space, gyms, art and science programs and skills-training programs. Another focus is low-rise buildings instead of the current towering structures.
Progress continued on ridding Jamaica Bay of derelict boats thanks to partnerships between the National Park Service and local advocates including Gendron and Dan Mundy Sr. and Jr. of the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers. A monstrosity in Hawtree Basin and then another in Roxbury Cove were tackled.
March
Sherry Algredo was voted in as the new chair of Community Board 9 on International Women’s Day. Kenny Wilson, whom she beat and succeeded, was elected first vice chair.
Algredo said her 18-year-old autistic son is her “inspiration,” and her daughter, who is 14, is interested in politics.
“I want to show her that, as a woman of a different ethnicity, win or lose, we can stand up against the odds and do anything,” she said. Algredo is from Trinidad and Tobago and was recognized as the first female community board chair to come from there.
In the course of one week, the South Queens community and beyond joined forces to pull off a massive drive that collected three trucks’ worth of goods to ship to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Efforts were led by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and Forest Hills resident Dmitriy Gostev, who is Ukrainian and still has ties there. Donations came from Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato’s (D-Rockaway Park) office, state Attorney General Letitia James and schools including pre-Ks throughout District 27, John Adams High School, the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture, PS 63, PS 64, JHS 202 and JHS 210.
A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were stabbed outside of John Adams High School on March 15 and a 20-year-old Ozone Park woman and a 16-year-old male were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Construction began on PS 47 in Broad Channel, which will replace the former location damaged in Superstorm Sandy.
The Phagwah Parade returned to Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Little Guyana in Richmond Hill on March 26 for the Hindu holiday Holi for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
April
On April 2, the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Unit NY-20151 cadets from John Adams High School volunteered for a cleanup under the abandoned Babbage and Bessemer streets train tracks. They picked up trash and painted. It helped a portion of the area, which is still very much in need of attention. Kevin O’Leary led the Queens Chronicle on a walkthrough of the area that same month and called attention to dangerous track conditions on the old tracks and unsanitary conditions below. There were apparent encampments underneath the tracks in a fenced-off area that is supposed to be closed to the public. Working with the MTA and the city Department of Transportation to deal with the area remains a focus of O’Leary and the board.
The Redhawk Robotics team at the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture in Ozone Park set out to raise $30,000 for get to the World Championships in Houston. They raised it through a GoFundMe page and by petitioning local leaders and community groups. They would go on to make Queens even more proud by winning the Rookie Inspiration Award later in the month. Engineering teacher and team mentor Mohammed Hossain said the team was the only one from the city and one of two New York State teams to pick up an award at the competition.
“After the championships, the students have come back with so many new ideas that we plan on executing within our school and community,” he said.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced over $18 million was secured for the Stony Creek Marsh Island restoration, west of Broad Channel.
A Raymour & Flanigan replaced the old Modell’s Sporting Goods store on Rockaway Boulevard, which was formerly the Cross Bay Theatre and later United Artists.
Three Sikh men were attacked on the same block in Richmond Hill within two weeks of each other.
The assailants removed religious headwear from the men and stole their money. Hezekiah Coleman, 20, who police believed was squatting at a nearby house on Lefferts Blvd., and Vernon Douglas, 19, were arrested and charged for the crimes.
Community Board 9 board welcomed new board members including its youngest, Daniel Coffaro Hill, 16, of the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol. He was one of only three teens appointed by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
May
On May 2, Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion indicating that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Court ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. Queens residents and elected officials rallied together in support of Roe vs. Wade as the state prepared for an influx of those in need of abortion services from other states.
On May 4, 51-year-old mother Anna Torres was shot dead in the doorway of her home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park. Giuseppe Canzani, a 41-year-old Department of Transportation worker from Howard Beach, turned himself in. Torres was reportedly a tarot card reader and he a repeat customer.
“She was the sweetest person in the world,” her husband, David Aguilar, told CBS New York. “I’m lost without her.”
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association later held a press conference outside Torres’ home demanding action from elected officials regarding several shootings in the area.
Adams appointed former area Councilman Eric Ulrich as commissioner of the Department of Buildings but that would not stand for long.
Beach lovers protested over news that a portion of the Rockaway Peninsula would be closed from Memorial Day to the end of July because of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers groin construction project. The city ended up opening the prime strip of beach in time for the holiday weekend.
The redistricting saga continued with the proposed state Senate maps released in mid-May, which came with more big changes for South Queens. They were approved finally at the end of the month and will go into effect in January 2023. Addabbo’s former district will be cut into three, taking away its southern portions. New Howard Beach will go to state Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Canarsie) and Old Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach will go to state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). Addabbo is set to move his office from Howard Beach to Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.
“Nobody knows this community better than Joe does,” said Gendron of Addabbo back in May. Addabbo had represented the area since 2001, first in the City Council, prior to the Senate.
Addabbo, along with the community, mourned the loss of his longtime staffer Pat McCabe on May 12.
Ozone Park and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School community especially mourned the loss of former principal and longtime educator Sister Marguerite Torre, sister of former Yankee manager Joe Torre. She passed on May 28.
June
State lawmakers reached a deal to grant Mayor Adams two-year control of city public schools, following intense lobbying from the mayor and Schools Chancellor David Banks to lead the system for four years. The deal included changes to the Panel for Educational Policy and was tied to an additional measure to cap class sizes.
The Howard Beach Memorial Day Parade hosted by Bernard J. Coleman VFW Post 2565 returned for the first time since 2019 following a pandemic hiatus.
Gov. Hochul signed a 10-bill package of new laws in response to the mass shooting in Buffalo. They strengthened “red flag” laws and added microstamping for new semiautomatic weapons so bullets can be traced back to a gun. Social media companies would also be required to report hate speech on their platforms, and would raise the age to buy semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21.
Capt. Jeremy Kivlin was named the new commanding officer of the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct. It marks his return to the 102, however, as he served as an executive officer for five months back in 2019. He pledged to address derelict vehicles and quality-of-life issues in a June community board meeting.
NYPD Chief Kevin Williams, a lifelong resident of Queens who has been on the force since 1996, was named commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South. At a June Queens Borough Board meeting, he said, “I am a true believer in high-visibility foot patrol.”
He detailed plans to increase them, one example being part of a Jamaica Avenue revitalization task force. The towing of abandoned commercial vehicles is another issue he spoke of and one that persists.
Police in the 102 and 106 warned of “Eastern European traveling theft groups” which targeted elderly people with jewelry and “family-in-distress” scams.
Tragedy struck in Jamaica Bay on June 10 when two 13-year-old friends and students at MS 137 in Ozone Park drowned in the waters near the North Channel Bridge.
Ryan Wong and Daniel Persaud were playing on a sandbar in the water off of Spring Creek Park with friends when a wave came and swept them away. A water rescue ensued and the boys were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center but it was too late. Vigils were held for them, including one where mourners wore green, Persaud’s favorite color, and held balloons with messages written to him, which they let go to the heavens.
“We’re just going to honor Daniel’s memory,” said Persaud’s sister at the vigil.
Further tragedy struck on June 19 when a five-alarm fire tore through multiple homes South Richmond Hill, leaving three family members dead and five firefighters with minor injuries.
