When Queens residents finally got a look at how legislative and congressional districts are shaping up through the redistricting process, they were faced with two sets of maps.
The bipartisan state Independent Redistricting Commission, tasked with leading the process for the first time this year, released two sets of draft maps on Wednesday, after its Republican and Democratic members did not reach consensus.
The maps are likely to gain national attention as New York’s members of Congress work out how to eliminate the House seat the state lost in its Census results this year, but among Queens advocates, the thrust of their attention during the redistricting process was more aimed at state-level representation.
An online forum led by the nonpartisan IRC in July gave Queens constituents the chance to propose alternatives to current legislative districts. The hearing, part of a virtual “listening tour” that the body is holding to gather public testimony, centered on a discussion about Richmond Hill and the Central Queens nexus of Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Rego Park.
Discussing the Democratic versions of the maps, advocates said that the proposed Richmond Hill Assembly apportionment was a vast improvement, but that Central Queens remained a point of contention.
During the July forum, critics contended that Richmond Hill, which is intersected by six Assembly districts, constitutes gerrymandering and serves to divide and dilute the political power of several tightknit ethnic communities, such as the Punjabi Sikh and Indo-Caribbean populations, both of which have seen increased recognition by the City Council over the past year.
In Central Queens critics pointed out that the groups they consider to be their neighbors are spread out among four state senators and three assemblymembers.
Under the Democrats’ draft map a district encompasses Richmond Hill just south of Forest Park stretching down to the Belt Parkway and swallowing up half of South Ozone Park.
“We applaud the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission for listening to the gerrymandered residents of South Queens in drawing an Assembly district in the Letter Plan that brings Justice for Richmond Hill,” said Mohamed Q. Amin, executive director of the Caribbean Equality Project and a member of the South Queens Redistricting Coalition, in a statement. “For the first time, the marginalized Indo-Caribbean and South Asian communities of interest of Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, and South Ozone Park in Little Guyana and Little Punhab have an opportunity to build equitable political power.”
The members of the Central Queens coalition tended not to make their argument for being clumped together so much along ethnic lines, but more so along a broader sense of shared community interest.
Maria Kaufer, a member of the Central Queens Redistricting Coalition, said that she was especially unhappy with the two proposed districts that split up the northern part of Rego Park as they stretch across Flushing Meadows Corona Park in skinny segments.
“It’s clear the way that they just cut horizontally in weird shapes, yet again, that it’s just for special interests and not in the name of fairness,” she said.
Though South Queens advocates were happy with the Assembly formulation, the Senate maps for that area didn’t get much approval either.
Joshua Harris, of the Hispanic and South Asian Alliance for Fair Redistricting in South Queens, called the fact the area was split in two “a head scratcher for the community.”
With the release of the initial set of district maps, the IRC will hold another round of public hearings to get more feedback from residents.
