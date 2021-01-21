The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic is partnering with Team Valentina to commemorate Valentina Allen, the Howard Beach toddler who died from hypoplastic left heart syndrome six years ago.
The civic will sell red bows that residents can purchase for $6 to decorate their homes. The first sale will take place at the Sub-Zero Scavenger hunt at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at PS 207. After that, those interested can get in touch with the drive’s organizer.
Allen was born with HLHS, a defect in which the left side of the heart cannot effectively pump blood to the body. Her family has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to support other children and their families.
All proceeds of this year’s drive will be donated to Angels on the Bay, a Howard Beach charity affiliated with the Allen family whose mission is to raise funds and awareness for services for chronically ill, developmentally disabled and physically challenged children.
For more information contact Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or email hblcivi2014@gmail.com.
