The biannual Forest Park electronic waste recycling event in the bandshell parking lot is back May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine and open to all.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and the Lower East Side Ecology Center have teamed up for the event.
Recyclables include computers; monitors; keyboards, mice and chargers; phones and tablets; routers and modems; hard drives; printers, scanners and fax machines; TVs, VCRs, DVD and Blu-ray players; audio-visual equipment; video game consoles and accessories; stereo equipment; extension cords and more. What cannot be accepted are batteries, floppy disks, VHS and cassette tapes, CDs, DVDs, smoke detectors, tires, medication, appliances and hazardous materials like paint.
“When electronics are not properly recycled, they can end up in our landfills causing harmful chemicals to get into the soil, which are quite harmful to the environment and to us,” Addabbo said in a statement. Call (718) 738-1111 for more information.
