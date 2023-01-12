Like the city as a whole, the 102nd Precinct experienced uncomfortably high spikes in crime in 2022.
But, like Commissioner Keechant Sewell last week [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com], Capt. Jeremy Kivin, commander of the 102nd, is seeing encouraging trends in the last few months.
“We were up 30 percent last year, and we’re not happy about that,” Kivin said Tuesday night at the monthly meeting of Community Board 9 in Borough Hall. “But there are indications that we are headed in the right direction. For the last two months, crime has been going down.”
Sewell, along with a number of her departmental chiefs, said last week that several index crimes have been trending downward steadily in the last 28-day and 56-day periods. Kivin said the same has been taking place in the 102nd.
He also said quality-of-life enforcement in the 102nd has been a major success, with an increase of summonses and related actions up more than 400 percent in 2022.
“Our job is to make things safer, and more bearable,” he said.
Taking questions afterward, Kivin said enforcement of marijuana offenses and rules for interacting with the homeless in the area have been seeing more clarification for officers.
While marijuana is now legal, Kivin said there are still places where it cannot be smoked, this subject to enforcement. As to driving under the influence, he said the rules are the same as drunk or alcohol-impaired driving — albeit without a breathalyzer that can give an officer instant feedback.
“It’s based more on an officer’s observations,” he said, explaining that marijuana detection can take a blood or urine sample, which are more complicated to obtain than a breathalyzer sample.
Enforcing sales from places like bodegas and other unlicensed vendors, he said, can be an easier undertaking, particularly when teaming with agencies such as the city’s Sheriff’s Office.
Specifically addressing the homeless gathered in Forest Park, Kivin said tackling the issue is a combined effort that includes multiple city agencies. He brought up the example of the Arctic cold snap that took over the city in the days around Christmas.
“We were going out checking people every hour,” he said. When officers encounter someone they believe to be in need of assistance, they make offers of shelter and medical care. When a person appears to have a mental health condition, experts are called in.
“But when someone appears to be in their right mind and refuses to go, we can’t make them [accept help],” he said.
One item taken off Tuesday’s agenda was a planned presentation by the School Construction Authority on the city’s intention to build a school at 128-08 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, the site of the former Rubie’s Costume Co. store. District Manager James McClelland said the SCA was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but that the talk will be rescheduled.
Also rescheduled was Board 9’s February meeting, from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to Monday, Feb. 13, so as not to conflict with Valentine’s Day, according to Board Chairwoman Sherry Algredo.
In other business, Rainoldo Graziano, chief of staff for state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), new district office, now at 84-16 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven. Addabbo was forced to relocate due to redistricting in the wake of the 2020 U.S. Census.
“We’re moving in tomorrow,” Graziano told the crowd. The office phone number, he said, remains the same at (718) 318-0702.
During the public session, Sam Esposito of the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club said the organization was beginning an outreach effort to seniors who live alone and might not have close family members to check in on them. Esposito made reference to the recent discovery of a New York City resident who is believed to have been dead for months before being discovered as the impetus for the Lions’ outreach effort.
