Ready to play bus stop bingo?

Every year, nearly 700,000 people in Queens ride the bus.

Under a new bus route redesign unveiled late last month, the daily commutes for most, if not all, of them will change.

But some routes are changing more than others.

The MTA is in the midst of a series of workshops around Queens to gather feedback from riders about the plan.

The only workshop in South Queens, at JHS 202 in Ozone Park, was set for Wednesday night, Jan. 29.

Reactions at the early workshops have ranged from confrontational at a meeting in Jackson Heights to resigned at one in Ridgewood.

The biggest complaint, said Betty Braton, president of Community Board 10, is that the new routes “will make travel by bus more difficult, rather than easier.”

“It’s not been well received,” said Community Board 9 President Kenichi Wilson.

“I know the MTA is cutting all these lines and calling it a redesign. But it’s really just service reduction, a lot of people are telling me.”

• If you ride the Q53:

The redesign proposes to eliminate the Q53, a Select bus with extra seating, and retain the Q52, which covers the same route — until it reaches the Rockaways.

(The plan labels all proposed routes as QT to designate that they are temporary until the plan is adopted. Then the T will be dropped, an MTA spokeswoman said.)

The Q52 would turn east heading to Far Rockaway on Rockaway Beach Boulevard as always.

But the Q53, which turned west headed to Rockaway Park, would be dropped.

That’s the bus students at The Scholars’ Academy, for instance, take from the neighborhoods to the north. It is also the chosen route residents of neighborhoods along Queens Boulevard — Woodside, Sunnyside, Elmhurst, Corona and the like — use to get to the beach in the summer.

Riders of the Q53 would have to switch to the Q22 to reach the beaches on the western half of the peninsula under the proposal.

Judging from the reaction of social media, dropping the Q53 may be the most controversial.

“It’s crowded all year long,” read a typical tweet from @JimRockaway. “I’m hoping residents of Woodside, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Broad Channel & Rockaway Park band together to save this iconic bus. #Q53 connects us. None of us requested this change.”

“Instead of expanding transportation alternatives for residents, the MTA is proposing to eliminate crucial routes in Queens,” said Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) in a prepared statement.

“Under this plan, public commuters from all parts of the borough would be subjected to significantly longer commutes and unnecessary bus transfers.

“The Q53 is a major north/south mode of public transportation along the [Rockaway] Peninsula. And the proposed changes along the Q22 route would require several hundred students and others to transfer to another bus – sometimes two – to reach the same destination.

“I urge Queens residents to vocalize their concerns by submitting feedback and attending the upcoming public sessions,” he said.

• If you ride the Q11, Q21 or Q49:

First, the three buses that connect Howard Beach to Queens Boulevard at the Queens Center mall are being consolidated into two lines, under the proposal.

The Q11, Q21 and Q49 would become the Q83 and Q88.

The routes would be drastically altered, as well. The ride from Howard Beach to Queens Boulevard will become a two-bus trip instead of the current one-seat ride.

Under the new plan. the Q83 will terminate at 157th Street and Cross Bay Boulevard, at New Park Pizza.

A new bus, the Q88, will replace the Q11 route in New Howard Beach and the Q21 in Old Howard Beach.

“Everybody is going to have to transfer at Rockaway Boulevard and Cross Bay for the Q83 in order to get to Queens Boulevard heading north,” said Braton.

Riders headed for local streets in Old and New Howard Beach will have to switch at Rockaway Boulevard to the Q88.

• If you ride the Q37:

The planned new route of the Q37 caused a stir when it was first released last month. It looked as if the bus would no longer take passengers into the Resorts World Casino lot and drop them at a bus stop close to the entrance, as it does now.

The bus, which connects Resorts to the Kew Gardens subway stop, is heavily used by both casino workers and patrons.

On Wednesday, the MTA said it had made an error on the draft version of the route that it had been circulating to the public and media.

“We will continue to serve the casino,” a spokeswoman said.