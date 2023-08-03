State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) will bring the city Department of Environmental Protection to Richmond Hill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, to hand out free 55-gallon rain barrels.
The event will take place at the parking lot at the corner of Lefferts and Linden boulevards, across the street from the Key Food supermarket.
In order to register, participants must live within Addabbo’s district and call his office at (718) 738-1111 to be put on the list.
Registrants must show photo ID in order to claim their barrel. Distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Any leftover barrels will be given to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, from noon to 1 p.m. There is a limit of one per household.
“Rain barrels are very useful tools that have a positive impact on residents,” Addabbo said. “... The rain barrels can collect rainwater which can then be used for a wide range of tasks such as watering gardens, washing cars, cleaning windows and other chores. Residents with rain barrels attached to their homes not only preserve their drinking water, but they can also save some money on their water bills.”
