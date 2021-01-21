The state on Monday set up a Covid-19 vaccination site at Queens Baptist Church, located at 93-23 217 St. in Queens Village.
Gov. Cuomo, in a press release, said it is part of the continuing effort to establish vaccination centers in communities of color.
“The State is working quickly to open vaccination sites across the state to get needles into the arms of eligible New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, despite the low supply from the federal government,” Cuomo said. “We’ve said from day one of the vaccination effort that we will not allow communities of color and low-income neighborhoods in healthcare deserts to be left behind when it comes to the COVID vaccination effort.
“Churches and cultural institutions are critical partners in this effort, and these eight sites will help get the vaccine to more eligible New Yorkers faster even as we contend with the federal government’s supply shortages,” he added.
The site is one of eight in the city and on Long Island set up through Northwell Health and Somos, a network of more than 2,500 care providers in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.