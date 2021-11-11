Queens veterans were honored on Wednesday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was joined by Borough President Donovan Richards for the observance ceremony along with Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Asemblyman Brian Barnwell and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.
They honored Specialist Sean McCabe, above, who served in the United States Army, Specialist Daren Wilkes who also served in the Army, Sgt. Suzanne Bettis who served in the United States Marine Corps and Signalman 2nd Class Douglas Williams, who served in the Navy in the Vietnam War.
McCabe now works for Addabbo’s office and Bettis is an assistant district attorney in Katz’s office.
“Every night that I put my kids to sleep safely in their beds, I thank all of you that are here today,” said Katz.
— Deirdre Bardolf
