More than a dozen eateries in Southeast Queens are among the over 165 that are participating in the first Eats in Queens Restaurant Month throughout March.
From Cambria Heights to Jamaica to Laurelton to Richmond Hill and St. Albans, restaurants are giving people discounts from 10 to 25 percent, according to Queens Together, a nonprofit that connects restaurants and food businesses with resources, promotion and a community of fellow entrepreneurs.
The purpose of the event is not only to help businesses, but to also tackle food insecurity, Queens Together added. People who are interested in trying everything from Mexican to vegan to Caribbean to Indian and Italian food can donate $25 or more to the organization and get an unlimited discount pass through March 31 via queenstogether.org/donate.
We can all do good, eat good and feel good during this month, according to Jonathan Forgash, executive director of Queens Together.
“We saw an opportunity to promote the vibrant Queens culinary scene, raise funds for vital food relief and reward donors,” Forgash said in a statement.
One of the participating businesses is Tropical Isle Roti Shop and Bakery in Richmond Hill, located at 118-19 Liberty Ave.
Danny Persaud, the owner of Tropical Isle, said he is happy to participate in the program to promote his business.
“We serve a lot of Indo-Caribbean, Guyanese and Caribbean food,” Persaud told the Chronicle. “We use a lot of curry and make fried rice and we are venturing into other things.”
Tropical Isle makes lobster tail with curry, and uses curry on its duck, lamb and goat meals. The restaurant also makes pepper shrimp, which is cooked with garlic, bell peppers, Scotch bonnet pepper, scallions and vinegar.
“It’s nice that someone is working to help people venture out to restaurants in Queens,” Persaud added. “Hopefully, I can get more exposure and business from this opportunity.”
Bella Lulu’s, an Italian-American restaurant located within Jamaica Market at 90-40 160 St. is another participant.
The family-owned business is an expansion of Trattoria Lucia at 247-63 Jericho Tpke. in Bellerose, according to owner Karen Calle, who runs the restaurant with her husband, mother and siblings.
“We are up here in Jamaica trying to make it work and get exposure,” Calle told the Chronicle. “We wanted to bring delicious and clean food to Jamaica.”
Some of the offerings at Bella’s include fioretti pasta, organic salads, homemade desserts and pesto pasta, which is a favorite in Jamaica, Calle said.
“I’m really excited about this program and I want people to know we are here,” she added. “Catering is also our specialty. We do deliveries, we have the food and we also do lunch specials in-house.”
To learn more about all participating restaurants in the borough visit restaurant-month-2023.queenstogether.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.