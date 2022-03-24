High-stepping students from McManus Irish Dance, which offers classes in Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, had a busy St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple.
Dancers performed on the “Today” show and in the annual parade on March 17, which returned to Fifth Avenue after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Rainy weather did not stop them from keeping the tradition alive.
Dancers held blue and yellow ribbons to show support for Ukraine.
Kiera McCabe of Ozone Park was one of the dancers, above right with her father, Sean McCabe, left, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato joined them as well but danced out of view.
