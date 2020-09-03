The Queens Chamber of Commerce’s Neighborhood Sidewalk Outreach initiative is coming to Woodhaven at 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
For this program, the chamber is going around the borough to distribute free personal protective equipment, such as face masks and face shields, to small business owners on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The chamber is asking businesses to register to this program and stop by for free PPE curbside pickup at the Woodhaven BID at 89-07 Jamaica Ave.
For more information, contact Jacqueline Donado at jdonado@queenschamber.org.
