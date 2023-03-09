2en) is pushing to have online casino gambling legalized in New York.
Amid a push to have it added to this year’s budget or the one-house budget, Addabbo held a roundtable discussion on Tuesday with stakeholders including union reps, analysts and others.
Gov. Hochul is proposing to direct revenue to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from casinos in and around the city, a move that Addabbo told the Chronicle he does not support. Instead, he would be open to negotiating revenue from the new gaming product, which would include slots, table games and live dealer games, to go to the MTA. The tax rate would be over 30 percent, according to reports.
Addabbo argues that it could help brick-and-mortar locations hurt during Covid and that it would not slow down the process of awarding downstate casino licenses.
Legislation would also allow problem gamblers to be monitored, and it would bring the money going to neighboring states here. Mobile sports betting was legalized here last year and drew record revenue.
— Deirdre Bardolf
