The public comment period for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ tentatively selected plan that would bring storm surge gates and coastal barriers to the waters around New York and New Jersey ends on March 7 and one area flooding advocate is busy gathering letters of support.
Since the plan was released in September, Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association, has hand-delivered about 3,000 of his “Protect Our Community 11414 Letter[s] of Support.”
The letter states that tidal flooding, which historically occurred once or twice a year, now happens sometimes three or more times each month. It urged the USACE to keep in place, and include in any plan that moves forward, the Old Howard Beach East storm surge barriers, which would affect his community the most.
So far, he has collected over 800 letters and plans to scan and send them to the USACE by next week.
Last month, he got the agency to present on its plan at the Be FloodSmart event he organized.
But he may be up against a lot.
Last week, 10 environmental groups released a joint letter opposing the plan, Alternative 3B.
“Unfortunately, this $52 billion plan will mitigate only part of our coastal storm surge risk and fails to address other serious aspects of intensified storms and sea level rise,” it read. “For these reasons we oppose the TSP as proposed, and strongly support a USACE alternative that considers local needs, more broad-range approaches to both sea level rise and storm surge occurrences as we move quickly towards continued coastal disruptions and destruction.”
Gendron said that he is preparing to counter the opposition.
“I appreciate the environment and we need to have a healthy Jamaica Bay but I also look at it a little more realistically ... you need to protect the people who live in and around Jamaica Bay,” he said.
Gendron’s letter can be found on the Protect Our Community - 11414 Facebook page.
More information on the USACE’s tentative plan and how to submit public comment can be found at bit.ly/3Ze8aXR.
